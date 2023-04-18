“Working Together There Is No Challenge We Can’t Address”- President Kagame In Guinea

President Paul Kagame has reiterated his stance that African countries can work together to solve the challenges they face, tapping into the attributes each of them has, for the better of the continent and its people.

The Head of State made the call in Guinea-Conakry, where he is on a two-day working visit. President Kagame was received in the capital Conary by President of the Transition, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya.

President Kagame arrived in Conakry after a one-day working visit to Guinea-Bissau, where he held talks with his host, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, on ways of strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Every country on our continent has challenges. In Rwanda, we have our own challenges. In Guinea there are challenges. Working together there is no challenge we can’t address,” President Kagame said in Conakry, adding that though it took a while, he is looking to bring Guinea to Rwanda and Rwanda to Guinea.

Earlier in Bissau, President Kagame, who was conferred the Amílcar Cabral Medal by President Embalo, said that Rwanda and Guinea-Bissau are working together to build a solid foundation for cooperation that will benefit the citizens of the two countries.

“Like the rest of Africa, the most important resource Rwanda and Guinea-Bissau possess is a young population. Our duty is to ensure stability that allows us to create enabling environments for our youth to utilize their skills, and reach their full potential.”

President Kagame appreciated President Embalo’s efforts as a chair of ECOWAS in ensuring stability in the West African region and the continent, at a time when multilateralism is facing multiple challenges.

“Africa needs to work even more closely together on the issues that matter most to our people,” President Kagame said.

On his part, President Embalo commended President Kagame’s efforts to unify the continent and leading from the front on continental initiatives and the support and counsel he gives other countries, including Guinea-Bissau.

President Embalo said that the agreement signed between the two countries will go a long way in strengthening cooperation between the two countries for the prosperity of the citizens on either side.