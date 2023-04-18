Rwandan Police Officer Named ‘Best Contingent Commander’ in Central African Republic

The Police component of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has named Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vincent B. Habintwari as the ‘Best Contingent Commander.’

CSP Habintwari is the contingent commander for Rwanda Protection Support Unit (RWAPSU) operating in the capital Bangui and largely charged with ensuring protection of high profile government and UN officials.

An article published in the MINUSCA UNPOL magazine–Echos de la Police– on April 14 attributed this to the “good performance based on discipline, availability, commitment and professionalism” that characterizes his contingent since its deployment in the mission area on May 20, last year.

“The commander of the Rwanda Protection Unit (RWA PSU) based in Bangui, a specialized unit in VIP escort and security; Chief Superintendent of Police Vincent B. Habintwari, is a very committed and available senior officer, who has been able to maintain order and discipline within his unit since its deployment to the mission area on May 20, 2022,” the article reads in part.

It adds that under his leadership, “in spite of sensitivity of the missions,” RWAPSU conducts its daily operations with “professionalism and efficiency” to escort and ensure security of CAR high profile officials, including the Prime Minister, President of National Assembly and the Minister of State in charge of Justice.

The unit also supports and provide escort for Formed Police Units (FPU) when traveling outside of Bangui.

On several occasions, the RWAPSU responded promptly to urgent requests.

It has also participated in several humanitarian and human security activities such as providing free medical services to the vulnerable local people, donation of pharmaceuticals and voluntary blood donation.

The RWAPSU of 140 officers, is one of the four Rwanda Police contingents deployed under MINUSCA.

The Rwanda Formed Police Unit One RWAFPU-1 also of 140 officers, operates in Bangui.

Rwanda FPU-2 is deployed in Kaga Bandoro, more than 300kms from Bangui, while Rwanda FPU-3 of 180 officers operates in Bangassou, about 725 kms South East of the capital.