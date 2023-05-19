BAL 2023: We Shall Bring You the Trophy – REG Management to Fans

Rwanda Energy Group basketball club, commonly known as REG representing Rwanda in the upcoming Basketball African League (BAL) has promised to bring home the trophy.

BAL League playoffs are scheduled to take place at BK Arena from this Saturday 20th through May 27.

REG started their journey to BAL on March 11 in the Sahara Conference where, out of 6 teams, REG came on third position after Stade Malien from Mali and AS Douanes from Senegal.

In an interview with KT Press, the president of REG Iyakaremye Emmanuel said that they cannot settle for the least.

“This year we are targeting to win the BAL cup and we have all it takes to make it as hosting team. The fans have been asking us to bring the trophy and this time, it is important for us to give them happiness,”Iyakaremye said.

He added that the team is practicing once a as required by the BAL rules and the trainings take place at Kigali Convention Center (KCC) and BK Arena alternatively.

Also allowing them to work hard is their accommodation at Four Point by Sheraton Hotel which holds the team together.

Meanwhile, Iyakaremye is also proud of some new additions including Axcel Mpoyo fresh from Patriots basketball who is joining the pillars of the club like sNshobozwabyosenumukiza Wilson, Shyaka Olivier, Ndizeye Dieudoné, Clever Thomas, Habimana Ntore, Kabange Kami, Filler Adonis, and Kambuy Manga Pichou.

In the inaugural game, REG will host AL Ahly on Saturday at 19:00 PM at the BK Arena. On the same day, Stade Malien will face Cape Town Tigers.