BK TecHouse Receives ISO 27001:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications

BK TecHouse Ltd, a leading information technology services company and member of BK Group Plc has received International Standards Organisation (ISO) certifications that will elevate the company to another level of trust and competence in managing client’s data.

BK TecHouse received the prestigious ISO 27001:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 certificates this May 11, 2023, internationally recognized certifications that validate BK TecHouse’s commitment to delivering excellence in information security practices and quality management.

The ISO 27001:2017 is an information security management system (ISMS) standard that outlines the requirements for an information security management system (ISMS). The certification ensures that BK TecHouse is following best practices to protect confidential information and data, including the establishment, implementation, and maintenance of an effective ISMS.

In addition, BK TecHouse has obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification, which highlights the company’s adherence to a robust quality management system (QMS). The certification guarantees that BK TecHouse has the necessary processes and controls in place to ensure consistent, high-quality services are delivered to clients.

These certifications are a major milestone for BK TecHouse and highlight the company’s unwavering commitment to exceeding industry standards and client expectations.

Jean Claude Munyangabo, the Managing Director of BK TecHouse, expressed the company’s pride in obtaining the ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications. He emphasized that these certifications validate their dedication to providing top-notch services while upholding the highest standards of security and quality. Munyangabo further stated that the certifications reflect their commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring exceptional solutions that meet clients’ evolving needs.

Established in 2015, the BK TecHouse company has been at the forefront of delivering innovative and cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

BK TecHouse offers a range of in-house products that handle significant amounts of clients’ data and personal information, making a significant impact across various industries. These products include:

UrubutoPay: a comprehensive universal payment gateway. It provides a seamless and secure platform for digital transactions, empowering businesses, and individuals to embrace cashless payment

Urubuto Education System: an efficient school management system which streamlines administrative processes and enhances communication between stakeholders in the education

Smart Nkunganire System (SNS): a platform that has revolutionized the national agriculture input subsidy supply chain by digitizing and optimizing processes, facilitating seamless transactions, and empowering stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

Smart Kungahara System (SKS): a platform dedicated to digitizing the value chains of cash crops starting with coffee. It enhances transparency, traceability, and efficiency, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders

Kiliziya Yacu: currently being piloted with the Catholic Church – Diocese of Butare, Kiliziya Yacu is a comprehensive management information system that facilitates efficient administration and seamless payment collection of church services.

In addition to its proprietary products, BK TecHouse offers a range of services including Software as a Service (SaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and broadband service.

Beata Habyarimana, CEO of BK Group Plc emphasized how the achievement of these certifications aligns with the overall group’s overarching mission to drive ground-breaking innovation.

“This achievement proves BK TecHouse’s ability to implement and adhere to internationally recognized best practices in information security and quality management,” she said.

Habyarimana said that with these certifications in place, BK TecHouse is poised to further strengthen its position as a leading provider of innovative and secure information technology solutions. She also noted that the company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies, fostering client success, and contributing to the digital transformation journey in Rwanda and beyond.

“These certifications underscore our unwavering commitment to information security, quality, and customer satisfaction. This will open our confidence to offer more products in future since we work with a wide population,” Habyarimana said.

BK TecHouse’s ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications are the result of a rigorous evaluation and auditing process conducted by an independent certification body.

Mike Kamau, Managing Director (East & Southern Africa) Certi-Trust, the ISO private certifying company that conducted the verification process (including audits), said that it was rigorous and fair in terms of validating documentation for the ISMS and QMS.

Kamau explained that BK TecHouse was able to show and prove the existence of valid documents in the first stage assessment and in the second stage of physically or virtually doing interviews, the auditing team got the feel that these systems do exist and are functional.

“It was a journey, we are very proud of you, BK TecHouse, and we thank you for the hard work and dedication to excellence,” Kamau said.

With this certification, BK TecHouse will now be added to other ISO certified subsidiaries under the BK Group, such as the Bank of Kigali Plc.