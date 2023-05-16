Disaster Update: President Kagame Thanks World Leaders For Standing With Rwanda

President Paul Kagame has thanked leaders from across the globe who reached out and sent their condolences following the devastating floods that claimed 135 people in parts of Northern, Western and Southern Provinces, at the beginning of this month.

The Head of State, who visited the disaster hit Western Province district of Rubavu last week, said that Rwanda was grateful for the support it has so far received as efforts to recover and rebuild continue.

“Thank you to all the leaders and friends who sent condolence messages following the loss of lives from the devastating floods and landslides in Rwanda. We are grateful for your solidarity and support to the people of Rwanda,”

“As we work to rebuild and provide assistance to the survivors, your messages are a reminder that we will overcome these challenges,” President Kagame said via Twitter.

Several countries including France, Turkey, China, Barbados, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Israel, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Senegal and many others have since sent their condolences following the floods and landslides which left 110 injured, more than 5,963 houses as well as roads and other infrastructure damaged.

The United Nations, the World Health Organisations (WHO) and the African Union also joined in condoling Rwanda, following the devastating calamities triggered by heavy rains on May 2 and 3.