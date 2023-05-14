Rayon Sports Eliminates Mukura VS to Seal the Peace Cup Final

Rwanda topflight giants Rayon sports yesterday advanced to the 2023 Peace cup final after eliminating southern based Mukura victory sports by 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-final round.

A 1-1 draw in the second leg of the semi-final match played on Saturday at Kigali Pele stadium was not enough to help the yellow and black to secure a final round ticket.

Mukura victory sports started the first half looking to score an early goal as they were one goal behind according to the first leg results but Rayon Sports controlled well the first minutes of the game and denied Mukura vs’s strikers to penetrate in their defensive line.

After recess, the Blues continued to press the visitors in search of goals but the target was not reached until the center referee Uwikunda Samuel blew the whistle for the first half break.

Rayon sports entered well in the second half trying to create decisive chances in the opponent’s goal zone but the visitors were defensively standing still.

Rayon sports forward striker Essembe Willy Onana put the hosts ahead in the 61th minute following a good job done by Joackiam Ojera to send a long shot to Sembwato Nicholas’s goal posts before Nshimiyimana Emmanuel scored the equalizer in additional minutes.

Rayon Sports will play either Kiyovu Sports or APR in the Peace Cup final slated on 3rd June at Huye international stadium.

The two will face off in the semifinal return leg at Kigali Pele Stadium, on this Sunday of 15th May 2023 and having played a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Bugesera Stadium.