APR Knock Out Kiyovu, To Meet Rayon Sports In Peace Cup Final

Thirteen time Peace Cup winners APR FC reached the final of this year’s edition after edging Kiyovu Sports in a scintillating semifinal return leg played at Kigali Pele Stadium on Sunday.

The army side stormed the final with a 3 – 2 goal aggregate following a 1-all draw in the first leg played at Bugesera Stadium.

Kiyovu Sports started the game with intense pressure and better ball possession as they sought to take advantage of playing at home.

The visiting side APR FC got off to the worst start after they conceded an early goal on the 10th minute, thanks to Riyaad Nordien’s beautifully-taken free-kick.

At the stroke of half time, Nshuti Innocent netted APR’s equalizer through a well-taken corner kick by Ishimwe Christian.

The second half started with both sides trying to unlock each other’s defence. APR looked more dangerous in the second half as they dominated ball possession while creating many goal-scoring opportunities.

On the 55th minute, Ishimwe Christian scored APR’s second goal, putting a blow on Kiyovu’s hopes of progressing to the final. The game ended 2 – 1 in fovour of the arm side.

APR’s victory over Kiyovu Sports set up a Peace Cup final showdown with domestic rivals Rayon Sports.

Rayon Sports reached the final after eliminating Mukura Victory Sport on a 4-3 aggregate victory in the semifinals.

Rayon Sports’ aggregate victory was built on a 3-2 first leg win played in Huye, before the Blues got the job done back in Kigali.

Local rivals APR FC and Rayon Sports square off on June 3rd at Huye Stadium, in what is guaranteed to be a much heated Peace Cup final.

The winner will automatically book ticket to represent Rwanda in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.