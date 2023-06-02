Italian Consulate In Kigali Relocates to New Home

The Italian Consulate in Rwanda will next week relocate to its new home in Kimihurura-Kigali.

The consulate, located on KG 639 St. is expected to be officially opened on Monday, June 5, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Ambassador in Uganda.

Rwanda has an Italian Consulate since the 1970s, which was formerly located in Kigali Parc Industriel until 2018 and then relocated to Kanzenze (Nyamata) in Bugesera district till to date.

The Monday ceremony will also see Giovanni Davite initiated as the fourth Italian Honorary Consul in Kigali, replacing Bruno Puggia.

Davite is one of the wide-range investors in Rwanda and is serving in Rwanda as the President of the European Business Chamber of Rwanda (EBCR) – a group of European and Rwandan businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals working together to contribute to a flourishing business climate in Rwanda.

He is also the co-owner and Executive Director of the Kipharma-Agrotech-Unipharma group, one of the country’s largest pharmaceutical importers and agro-veterinary product distributors in Rwanda. He is also Chairman and an investor in Algorithm Inc., Rwandan software development company, and Chairman and investor in Rwandan Adventures, a Rwandan company specialised in mountain biking tours.

Rwandans and Italians living in Rwanda will now access consulate services in a new office building.

Consulate services include visas, passports, document legalization, emergency travel document and assistance, among others, are provided by the embassy and/or consulate.

The consulate will enhance the existing Rwanda – Italy relationship which is seen in various bilateral cooperation areas, especially on sustainable development and Police training.