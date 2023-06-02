PHOTOS: Arsenal Relives Moment Rwanda’s National Ballet ‘Urukerereza’ Visited The Emirates

They could have surrendered the title to rivals Manchester City but Arsenal still has a lot to celebrate this season, including finishing second in the Premier League, qualifying for Champions League next year as well as key partnerships with sponsors.

Among those partnership is the Visit Rwanda partnership with Rwanda, which continues to grow by leaps and bounds. The English club on Friday relived moments Rwanda’s National Ballet Urukerereza visited The Emirates Stadium earlier this year, sharing beautiful photos of the tour.

“Together with our partners, Visit Rwanda, last month we welcomed the National Ballet of Rwanda, Urukerereza, for a tour of Emirates Stadium,”

“The group’s tour came ahead of their performance at the UK’s national service of celebration for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey, on March 13, attended by HM King Charles III, the Queen Consort, members of the UK’s royal family, and dignitaries and representatives from around the Commonwealth group of nations,” the club announced.

Arsenal explained to fans that the name Urukerereza translates to “the one that causes delay”, which refers to how their long-running and exhilarating performances hold the attention of the audience.

The award-winning musical group regularly takes part in dance festivals and performances around the world with their signature long-running shows that feature traditional Rwandan songs, drums and dances.

The group is know for its spectacular performances during national events, state visits and celebrations. In the UK, Urukerereza put up thrilling performances that made headlines in English press.