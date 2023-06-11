Kenyan Athletes Dominate Kigali International Peace Marathon

Kenyan Athletes have dominated the just concluded Kigali International Peace Marathon, a World Athletics Label Road Race and a member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.

George Onyacha, used 2 hours, 17 minutes and 41 seconds to win the 42,195 kilometer-full marathon of the main category, thus winning $20,000. Seven of his compatriots followed him to share all the awards that were planned for the full marathon.

As if this was not enough, Kenyans also claimed the half marathon with Kipyeko Kennedy coming on the top to win $5000 while another seven fellows also took the remaining awards in the main category.

In the women category, Kenya and Ethiopia more or less shared the awards with Ethiopian Tsega Muluha coming on top to take home the $20,000, after using 2hours 35 minutes and 17 seconds. She was followed by Kenyan Charop Sharon Jemutai. Kenyans claimed 5 slots, while Ethiopians claimed 3 among the top eight.

In the half marathon-women category, still Kenyans showed what they do best with Moseti Winfridah Morea claiming the title while fellow countrymen claimed the remaining awards in this category, except the 7th slots where an isolated element from Rwanda managed to win an award.

Yankurije Marthe from Rwamagana Athletics club came number seven in half marathon and she was the sole Rwandan to win an award in this season.

On 7th slot, an athlete on half marathon was awarded $500 after coming 3 minutes 2 seconds behind the winner.

The Minister of Sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, the Minister of Disaster Management Solange Kayisire, Health Minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana and RDB Deputy CEO Nelly Mukazayire were among the participants of the Kigali Peace Marathon.

Joined by Kigali city mayor Pudence Rubingisa, the officials were part of the third category of the race, the 10 kilometer run for fun.

Since 2005, Kigali International Peace Marathon brings together thousands to run for peace. This year, more than 8000 participants were registered, from 48 countries, including Rwanda.

Several partners contributed to the competition, with on top, Rwanda government through Ministry of Sports.