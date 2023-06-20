Muhadjiri Hakizimana Belongs to Police FC for One More Season

Police Football Club midfielder, Muhadjiri Hakizimana, has signed a one-year contract extension that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2024.

Hakizimana’s current contract at Police FC would expire at the end of this month as he joined the club in January 2023 from Saudi Arabia’s second-tier club Al-Kholood on a six-month deal.

The contract was extended after the 28-year-old contributed to his club’s performance in the just-concluded 2022/23 campaign, in which he scored three goals despite playing only the second leg games of the Rwanda National League and missing some games due to illnesses.

He also assisted the club in winning the 2023 Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) championship after defeating Rukinzo FC of Burundi 5-4 on penalties and finishing fifth in the Rwanda National League 2022/23 season with 47 points.

Police FC reportedly offered Hakizimana Rwf15 million to sign the new contract.