Rwanda Establishes New Military Health Service

President Paul Kagame and the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has approved the establishment of a new military health service, which will be headed by Major General Ephrem Rurangwa.

The new development was announced on April 30 in a press communication in which several new appointments and promotions in the force were made (especially among medical experts) and took immediate effect.

The establishment of this health service comes at a time when the RDF has built expertise in the health sector and been engaged in community health outreach programs (Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Programme) treating thousands of citizens for free, contributing to an improved healthy society.

Besides this programme, the RDF is also focusing on training medical expertise at the Gako Military Academy- which recently unveiled its new academic block in which medicine is one of the courses to be undertaken.

Maj Gen Rurangwa was appointed as the Chief of Staff of the newly established Medical Health Service, and will be deputised by Col. Dr. John Nkurikiye, an ophthalmologist.

Brig. Gen Jean Paul Bitega, an orthopedic surgeon, was appointed as the commander of medical operations command, Dr. Eugene Ngoga, was promoted to Brigadier General and appointed as the commandant of the Rwanda Military Referral and Teaching Hospital.

Brig General is Chyrsostome Kagimbana was appointed as the commander of medical regional facilities.

Col. Eric Seruyange, was appointed as the director of epidemiology and public health, Lt Col. Leon Ruvugabigwi, as the director of drugs and materials, while Lt Col. Vincent Sugira will serve as the director of medical training, research and innovation.

Brig Gen. Franco Rutagengwa as the Commandant of Rwanda Military Academy, while Col. Lambert Sendegeya was confirmed as the Chief J1, which is in charge of RDF personnel.

Also Col. Faustin K Nsanzabera was appointed as the Chief of the J6, while Colonel Ignace Tuyisenge is the commandant of the Military Police Brigade.

Others are: Col. Patrick Kabanda, who was appointed as the Military Prosecutor General, Col. Seraphine Nyirasafari, as Director of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC)- J9 at the RDF Headquarters.

Lt. Col. Eugene Ruzibiza was appointed as the Brigade Commander of 309 Brigade, while Lt. Col Jean de Dieu Kayinamura, as the Managing Director at Loyal Trust Company Ltd.