Volleyball: Police, APR Win Memorial Rutsindura 23

POLICE VC and APR women volleyball club were on Sunday 11th June 2023 crowned this year’s Rutsindura memorial volleyball tournament champions in the men and women categories respectively.

The two-day tournament took place at Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis de Karubanda grounds, in Huye district where more than 50 teams participated from 6 categories, including one men’s team from Burundi called ‘Amical Sportif De Bujumbura”.

After beating APR VC in the semis by 3-0, Police VC automatically advanced to the finals where they met the defending champion Gisagara VC who had eliminated REG VC in the Semifinal games ended 3-1.

The final game between these two giants was very tough especially on Gisagara VC’s side as they failed to register any single set from Rwanda Police sponsored ‘POLICE VC’.

POLICE VC collected all the sets of the game to register their third trophy in club’s history after only one year in the Rwanda volleyball following EAPCO and Memorial Kayumba in March this year.

In the women’s category from (Serie A) APR women volleyball club defeated RRA 3-2 to retain the title.

Rwanda Revenue Authority sponsored entered brightly in the game as they registered two first consecutive game sets but APR WVC came from behind to win the game on deciding set.

In the second division category which was dominated by high school and university teams, Nyanza TSS were crowned the winners after defeating Christ Roi in the final game.

In the primary schools category, the trophy went to Groupe Scolaire Mugombwa, while Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis won the O’ level award while ASEVIF team made it among the veterans after defeating Relax VC.

Rutsindura Alphonse was born in 1958 in Ndora in Cyamukuza, Gisagara District where he studied at Petit Seminari of Butare and IPN (Institut Pédagogique National) in Butare, he was also most influential in local volleyball before 1994 and instrumental in the growth and development of the sports.

Rutsindura was also a music and Latin teacher, volleyball referee and coach at Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis between 1983-1994, and head coach of the National Women’s Team between 1988-1990.

He was also the Vice President of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB), and coach of Rayon Sports VC in 1990.

Rutsindura Alphonse was killed in the Genocide against the Tutsis in 1994, along with his wife Mukarubaiza Verena and their three children; Iriza Alain, Izera Arsène and Icyeza Alida.