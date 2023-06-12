Malawi Deports Genocide Suspect To Rwanda Following Appeal

Malawi has responded to a request by Rwanda to apprehend dozens of genocide suspects thought to be living in the Southern African country by deporting one of the wanted individuals to Kigali, a move that could trigger more deportations.

The National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) confirmed on Monday that on Sunday, 11 June 2023 received genocide fugitive identified Théoneste Niyongira alias Kanyoni, following his deportation from Malawi.

“Mr Niyongira was the subject of an NPPA Indictment and International Arrest Warrant issued to the Republic of Malawi on 15 April 2019. Théoneste Niyongira alias Kanyoni is accused of the crime of Genocide committed in former Ndora Commune, Butare Préfecture,”

“The NPPA commends Malawi authorities for the deportation of Mr. Niyongira, as well as the collaboration in the effort to fight impunity,” a statement signed by the NPPA Spokesperson, Faustin Nkusi, reads.

Last week, Malawi said it had been requested by Rwanda to help apprehend 55 fugitives wanted in connection with the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi who are thought to be hiding in the country.

Malawi’s Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, said Rwanda lodged an official request for assistance as it seeks to locate the suspected fugitives who continue to elude the long arm of the law.

“The Rwandan government has sought assistance from the Malawi government in identifying 55 suspects who are currently hiding in Malawi. These individuals are known warlords,” Ng’oma told a press conference in the capital Lilongwe last Monday.

Rwanda’s request comes weeks after Fulgence Kayishema, one of four remaining fugitives sought by U.N. investigators for their role in the genocide, was arrested in South Africa after more than two decades on the run.

Kayishema, who used many aliases and false documents, is thought to have travelled on a Malawian passport, ending up in South Africa. The Malawian government said it would investigate the manner in which Kayishema received a passport.

Malawi has previously extradited another genocide fugitive, Vincent Murekezi, in 2019. Murekezi had been hiding in Malawi for 15 years. He was deported after completing a sentence of five years after he was found guilty of forgery.