Five Survive Road Accident In Rutsiro District

Five staff of Rutsiro District in Western Province this morning survived a road accident after their car got off the road in the hilly Musasa sector.

The five staff, including the driver were off to Nyarbirasi sector for an environment protection campaign that was organised by Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB).

“The accident has a lot to do with the tire which fell off while the car was on a slope. The car went off the road,” said Fabien Niyitegeka, district communication officer.

“All the people on board survived and are doing well. They sustained no injury.”

According to this official, the staff were actually put aboard another car and proceeded with their mission in Nyabirasi.