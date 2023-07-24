Forward Yousseff Rharb Back to Rayon Sports

Moroccan Yousseff Rharb this Sunday arrived in Rwanda where he is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Blues.

The Moroccan born returned to the Blues after spending more than one season and half in his home land youth club Raja Casablanca’s U23 but since January this year of 2023 the boy was a free agent as the academy released him.

Yousseff rejoins Rayon Sports after quitting the club in January 2022 to return back to Raja Casablanca’s U23 that had loaned him in the bleus that season.

After a series of conversations with the Rayon Sports management, Youseeff decided to return to the blues where he is expected to sign a one-year deal with the club.

Youssef revealed that the love of Rayon sports fans was among things that pushed him to re-sign to Gikundiro.

“I’m happy to be back at Rayon Sports. I am very happy and know that I will give more to Rayon Sports. In God’s wishes, we will win more games and win trophies.” He said.

He added that coming back wouldn’t be an easy task, but he was willing to work hard to earn the trust and respect of the fans and Rayon sports management for the club’s glory.

During his stay at Rayon sports, Yousseff Rharb became a lovely figure in Rayon Sports, especially fans for his skills on the field.

It is expected that after signing on this Monday, Youssef will have his first training session with Rayon Sports teammates afternoon at the club’s training base at Nzove in Nyarugenge District.

As the new season knocks, Yousseff will help the club to compete in the national league and international competitions as the club ready to represent Rwanda in upcoming CAF confederation cup 2023.