Amb. Mirenge Presents Credentials to UAE President

Ambassador John Mirenge has presented to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, his letters of credence as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Rwanda to the United Arab Emirates.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday 16 August at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Following the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Mirenge expressed his gratitude and commitment to boosting bilateral and multilateral collaboration between the two countries.

“It is a great honor to present to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, my credentials as Rwanda’s Ambassador to the UAE. I look forward to working closely with the UAE to take our bilateral relations to greater heights,” Ambassador Mirenge stated.

The Ambassador conveyed to UAE President warm greetings of H.E President Paul Kagame and his desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Rwanda and the UAE.

UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Ambassador John Mirenge and affirmed that the UAE is keen to enhance the existing relations and cooperation to the next level.

Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates enjoy good bilateral relations with diplomatic presence in Abu Dhabi and Kigali since 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Cooperation between the two countries exists in the sectors of Trade and Investment, Education, Hospitality, Logistics, and multilateral fora, to name but a few.