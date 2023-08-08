Kalisa Named Ferwafa Secretary General

Adolphe Kalisa ‘Camarade’ has been appointed as the secretary general of the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa). The decision was made at the federation committee meeting that took place on Monday, August 7.

The former APR Football Club Secretary-General takes over for Jules Karangwa, who was an interim secretary-general following Henry Muhire’s resignation in April citing personal reasons. Kalisa was the head of Ferwafa Election Commission.

His appointment follows the federation election on June 24, which saw Alphonse Munyantwali, the sole candidate for the position, elected as Ferwafa’s president for the next two years after receiving 50 of the 56 votes cast by federation members.