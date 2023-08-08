Coach Carlos Resigns After His Paralyzed Performance In Rwanda

Rwanda national football team’s head coach Carlos Alos Ferrer has confirmed that he has resigned from his job of coaching “Amavubi stars” just 5 months after signing a new two-year deal.

Via his social media handle, coach Carlos thanked the Rwanda ministry of sports and entire members of Rwanda football body for giving him the opportunity to work with them.

“I want to wish FERWAFA (Rwanda football federation) the very best for the future- the new members of board, the players, the staff and the supporters, I want to say thank you to give me the opportunity to work in this amazing country, and I’m totally sure that the new members of Ferwafa with the support of the ministry of sports they will achieve success soon,” coach Carlos said.

“We came to compete in the qualifying matches of AFCON 2023, and now it’s time to start a new project for the new members of the federation and also for me, it’s time to start new Projects, I’m Amavubi supporter from today and forever.”

The Spanish origin, in March signed a two-year contract extension after committing his future at the national team until March 2025 and now decided to terminate his deal after failing to full fill his tasks.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach was appointed Rwanda coach in March 2022 after Vincent Mashami’s contract was not renewed.

During his stay in Rwanda national team’s Amavubi stars, coach Carlos was eliminated by Ethiopia in CHAN qualifiers and not only that as he has also a task to qualify Amavubi to the 2023 AFCON in Côte D’Ivoire which the country failed to achieve under his tutelage as the team currently sits at the bottom in Group L, trailing five points behind second-placed Mozambique with just one qualifying game to go.

Coach Carlos coached 12 games in total (including the friendlies) he won 1, drew 5 and lost 6, he scored only 4 goals while he conceded 13.