On the morning of 7th October 2023, (Shabbat 7.10, the holiday of Simchat Torah)

massive rocket fire began from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, while terrorists

infiltrated Israel from a number of different points.

According to Israel officials, the event constitutes an extensive terrorist attack on the civilian population in Israel in the midst of Simchat Torah, when hundreds of thousands of Israelis were on their way to the

synagogues to celebrate with their communities and families.

As part of the attack, which continues at this moment in full force, the terrorist

organization is firing missiles towards cities in the south and center of Israel and

towards Jerusalem. They are indiscriminate fire intended to hit civilian population, according to the officials.

“During this time, Hamas terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory in order to harm and murder

civilians as much as they can,” a press release from Israel embassy in Rwansa reads in part.

“Israeli security forces are working to protect Israeli civilians on all fronts. The IDF will

protect Israeli citizens, Hamas and all terrorist organizations will pay a heavily for their

actions.”

As of Now, 40 deaths have been registered and more than 500 innocent Israeli citizens

have been injured in the attack. The death toll as well as maaive property destruction

are likely to increase as rocket shelling continues.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address,

declaring a mass mobilization of the country’s army reserves. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a

’round,’ but at war.”

“The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he added, promising that Israel would

“return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”