Former Governor CG Gasana Denied Bail In Appeal

The Nyagatare Intermediate court today confirmed a decision of primary court and denied bail to former Governor of Eastern Province, CG(Rtd) Emmanuel Gasana.

On November 22, CG Gasana who is accused of abuse of office, asking and accepting favors appealed the earlier ruling of Nyagatare Primary court which remanded him on ground that he could escape justice and temper with investigation if ever released on bail.

Gasana is accused to have asked an entrepreneur Eric Karinganire to drill water in his farm, work that amounted to Rwf 48 million which he allegedly did not pay the investor.

In defence, among others Gasana had maintained that his health condition with three non communicable diseases would deteriorate if he was remanded.

Nyagatare intermediate court ruled that the information this far gathered in the investigation process is enough to confirm that the suspect’s allegations are substantial, much as he accepted having met Karinganire at Epic Hotel.

The court further ruled that since Gasana confessed having not paid part of the work that was drilled in his farm is a proof that he accepted illegal favors.

While Gasana had defended that the water that was drilled in his farm was meant to serve the neighboring community, the court ruled that there is no proof to that.

The court found Gasana’s defence on health condition baseless.

On the defence’s allegation that the Primary court ruling on detention was unlawful, the intermediate court said that there was no breach of laws because the judge used their appreciation in the decision.