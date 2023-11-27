PM Ngirente Opens Kigali Economic Forum

The Prime Minister of Rwanda, Dr. Édouard Ngirente has officially opened the first edition of the Kigali Economic Forum that will address financial issues, development, education, new technologies, governance in Africa.

This exceptional event organised by Cercle des Economistes, Rencontres Économiques in collaboration with Rwanda Ministry of Finance will bring together a large number of economic, political, academic, and institutional personalities around the theme: “Africa: what opportunities?”

Ngirente said that considering the current geopolitics, effects of COVID-19 this type of discussion with experts will allow Africa to reflect collectively on the problems of the world and how to face the challenges in solidarity.

The PM said that the forum is an opportunity to sit down together to discuss the opportunities available on the continent and how to exploit them for the common global interest.

“Africa shows many opportunities for the future but it is now a question of knowing how to exploit these opportunities for inclusive growth of the continent and the whole world,” Ngirente said.

“The continent must therefore fully assume its role and actively contribute to shaping the future of the world,” he said.

For example, Ngirente stated that while several experts agree that Africa has the youth as an asset, it is important for this young population to be useful and thus it must be well trained with skills, in different fields, that allow them to enter the job market and be sufficiently productive.

Jean-Hervé Lorenzi, the President and Chairman of the French think-tank Le Cercle des économistes said that the dream to have a big event in Rwanda started a long time ago, several years and this dream is now being realized especially that Rwanda has a good track record as among the fastest growing economy, in doing business, women empowerment.

“At a time when external crises are affecting the continent, the Kigali Economic Forum will be an opportunity to highlight all the solutions that exist in a multicultural dialogue around the continent,” Lorenzi stated.

Lorenzi said that during these next two days participants will undertake a course training for youth, women in investment projects, technology and artificial intelligence, new economic governance, growth inclusive and sustainable, and finally the financing of economies.

“These subjects which are at the heart of current affairs and the economic future of the African continent offer a glimpse of enriching and, I hope, useful debates for shaping the Africa of tomorrow,” Lorenzi said.

The Kigali Economic Forum, happening from November 27-28, will have leading economic, political, and institutional figures to discuss major African issues.

These include prominent figures such as : Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank, Serge Ekue, President of the West African Development Bank, Karamo Kaba, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, Cina Lawson.

Others are Togo’s Minister of Digital Economy and Transition, the former French Minister for Equality between Women and Men, Diversity and Equal Opportunities, Elisabeth Moreno, Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of La Francophonie, and the Rwandan Minister of Economy and Finance, Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana.