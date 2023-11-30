Home NewsNational Lt. General Charles Kayonga Appointed As Rwanda’s Ambassador to Turkey
by Williams Buningwire
The cabinet meeting this November 29 appointed Lt Gen.(Rtd )Charles Kayonga as Rwanda’s Ambassador to Turkey.

He is replacing Fidelis Mironko who has served in the similar position since 2020. Previously, Kayonga served as Rwanda’s Ambassador to China for four years, and prior to this, he served as Chief of Defence Staff among other senior positions in Rwanda Defence Force(RDF).

In the same cabinet meeting, Marie Grace Nishimwe was appointed Director General of the National Land Authority replacing Esperance Mukamana, who was stripped of her duties in August for unspecified reasons.

Nishimwe has served in the same institution as the deputy registrar and head of the land administration department. She is an experienced officer with a track record of success in the Legal Services industry. She holds a Master’s degree in business Law from the University of Rwanda.

Meanwhile, various envoys were approved to represent their respective countries in Rwanda, including Janet Mwawasi Oben, the next Kenyan High Commissioner to Rwanda.

Mauro Massoni will represent Italy with a residence in Kampala-Uganda, while Michael J. H. Rammelhoff will serve as Rwanda’s honorary consul to the Kingdom of Norway.

