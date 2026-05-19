KIGALI, Rwanda — The 22-year wait is officially over, and for hundreds of thousands of Arsenal supporters across Rwanda, the crowning of the Gunners as Premier League champions feels deeply personal.
Leading the national celebrations was President Paul Kagame, a well-known, passionate follower of the North London club. Taking to social media shortly after Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth mathematically sealed the title for Arsenal on Tuesday night, the President congratulated the club while highlighting the deep ties binding the team to the country.
“Congratulations to @Arsenal, our #VisitRwanda partner, on being the Premier League champions after a hard fought season!” President Kagame shared on his social media pages.
Reflecting on a grueling campaign where Mikel Arteta’s side had to overcome immense pressure—including a tense 2-1 defeat at the Etihad in April that threatened to derail their ambitions—the President added that the triumph was nothing short of “a well-deserved title!”
Steel, Resilience, and “Rwandan Luck”: How the Title Was Won
Arsenal’s march to the podium was defined by immense tactical maturity and a refusal to let past ghosts dictate their future. After finishing as runners-up for three consecutive campaigns, the team topped the table for much of the season, but their title bid looked to have hit shaky ground following that April setback in Manchester. With Pep Guardiola’s relentless machine breathing down their necks, local fans feared a repeat of previous near-misses.
Instead, the Gunners responded like true champions. They rallied to win four consecutive matches without conceding a single goal, anchoring their charge on a league-best defense that secured David Raya the Golden Glove with 19 clean sheets.
The definitive turning point arrived on Monday night at the Emirates. In a gritty, high-stakes encounter against Burnley, Arsenal leaned on their reputation as English football’s set-piece kings. Bukayo Saka delivered a trademark, pinpoint corner routine, allowing Kai Havertz to rise highest in the 36th minute and power home a towering header. That hard-fought 1-0 victory put immense pressure back on Manchester.
The ultimate coronation was sealed without final-day drama when City faltered at the Vitality Stadium, leaving Arsenal an unassailable four points clear with one game left to play.
In Kigali’s popular sports hubs, fans are calling this resilience the magic of “Rwandan luck.” The timing carries immense symbolic weight: the groundbreaking “Visit Rwanda” tourism partnership with Arsenal is expected to conclude at the end of this season. Ending this historic multi-year journey by finally lifting the Premier League trophy represents the ultimate high note for a collaboration that revolutionized sports marketing.
This domestic triumph beautifully mirrors Rwanda’s broader, unprecedented footprint on the global football stage this year. As KT Press recently documented in the feature “How Rwanda Conquered European Football” the country achieved a historic milestone this season. For the first time in football history, a single nation found itself as a strategic partner to every single team in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals: Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Atletico de Madrid.
With both PSG and Arsenal proudly donning the “Visit Rwanda” branding on their jerseys, the partnership has proven to be an undeniable lucky charm for elite clubs scaling the absolute peak of European football.
Next Stop, Budapest: Chasing “GOAT” Status
While the Premier League trophy satisfies a generation of waiting, the ultimate debate among Rwandan fans is just getting started.
With a major European final looming in Budapest, local fan zones are already divided over this team’s place in history. Many Gooners in Kigali argue that if Arteta’s men secure a historic victory in Budapest to pair with this Premier League title, they can officially bypass the legendary 2003/04 “Invincibles” and claim the title of the GOAT—the greatest team ever assembled in Arsenal’s history.
For now, the streets of Kigali literally remain painted in red and white.
For now we at KT Press, in unison say, Congratulations, Arsenal.