UK Supreme Court Ruling: Rwanda Dismisses ‘Unsafe’ Claims

Rwanda has dismissed claims that it is unsafe for refugees following a Supreme Court ruling in the United Kingdom which found the country’s plan to send refugees and asylum seekers to the East African country as unlawful.

Government Spokesperson, Yolande Makolo said that while the ruling is absolutely a UK issue, Rwanda is concerned with claims that the country is unsafe, claims which the government has consistently dismissed since it hosts thousands of refugees from other countries.

“This is ultimately a decision for the UK’s judicial system. However, we do take issue with the ruling that Rwanda is not a safe third country for asylum seekers and refugees, in terms of refoulement. Rwanda and the UK have been working together to ensure the integration of relocated asylum seekers into Rwandan society,”

“Rwanda is committed to its international obligations, and we have been recognized by the UNHCR and other international institutions for our exemplary treatment of refugees,” Makolo said shortly after the ruling by Lord Reed.

Throughout this legal process we’ve been busy continuing to deliver progress for Rwandans, and working together with international partners to solve some of the biggest challenges that Africa and the wider world face. We take our humanitarian responsibilities seriously, and will continue to live up to them.”