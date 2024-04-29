“Invest In Africa”-President Kagame To The World During Productive Trip To Riyadh

President Paul Kagame this weekend undertook a productive trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he attended the World Economic Forum special meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development taking place from 28-29 April 2024.

The Head of State joined other global leaders at the WEF Special Meeting 2024 aimed at driving solution-oriented actions to advance collaboration on critical areas for development and more inclusive global growth.

On Sunday President Kagame participated in a panel discussion themed “A New Vision for Global Development”, alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, PM Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of IMF and Peter Orszag CEO of Lazard Group. The panel will be moderated by Børge Brende, WEF President.

President Kagame shared lessons about Rwanda’s recovery journey over the past 30 years, citing some of the deliberate actions the country has taken, including developing its human capital and other home-grown solutions which have positioned Rwanda where it is today.

Rwanda has come from the dead but we are alive and thriving today. It is investments in our people, accountability and governance that we bring into play and which we share with the rest of the continent.” President Kagame.

President Kagame used the platform to make a case for Africa, pointing out that the continent continues to exihibit a positive growth trajectory which the world needs to take advantage of today, not later, if it must leverage the potential the African continent has.

“We are seeing Africa, much as you may find problems here and there, Africa is coming together, Africa is moving forward. Different countries have decided to embrace the growth of the economy,”

“This can’t be coming from nothing but the good efforts that Africans are putting in place. And therefore, it is important that the rest of the world looks at Africa as an important entity to develop affairs with its politics, economy,” President Kagame reiterated.

The WEF special meeting brought together the world’s top academics, politicians, business, youth, and civil society leaders who engaged in discussions to address the most pressing issues the world is facing today, by exploring the complex, interconnected challenges and geopolitical shocks that are fracturing the global economy.

Delegates shared insights into how comprehensive, action-oriented dialogue could address these challenges, bridge the growing North-South divide, and drive inclusive economic development, a sustainable energy transition and more equitable technological advancements.

One the sidelines of the meeting, President Kagame met and held talks with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the fruitful collaboration between Rwanda and the IMF. Rwanda is the first African country to benefit from the Resilience and Sustainability Trust which is currently serving to fund key climate change initiatives.

The Head of State also met with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia with whom he discussed ways of deepening strategic cooperation between Rwanda and Malaysia, in key sectors such as technology, education and trade among others.