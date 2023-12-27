Former RDB CEO Clare Akamanzi Named NBA Africa CEO

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Clare Akamanzi, has been named by the National Basketball Association (NBA) as CEO of NBA Africa.

Akamanzi, who was the CEO of RDB till September this year, will start her duties on January 23, 2024 according NBA Africa.

An accomplished business executive and international trade and investment lawyer, Akamanzi boasts of two decades of experience in economic development; private sector growth, business environment reforms and FDI promotion.

A member of several boards in Rwanda and globally, Akamanzi has credible expertise in different areas including trade and investment policy, business law and strategy, economic development policy, among others.

As CEO of RDB, Akamanzi is credited of boosting Rwanda’s tourism and MICE sectors and championing the Visit Rwanda brand, as well as stimulating trade and investment during her tenure.

A renowned sports enthusiast and strong proponent of sports development, Akamanzi’s role was pivotal in Rwanda hosting the inaugural Basketball Africa League (The BAL), Giants of Africa involvement in Rwanda as well as Rwanda’s engagement with renowned clubs such as Arsenal, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich, among other achievements.

She’s an ardent Arsenal fan.