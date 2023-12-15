IN PHOTOS: Newly Inaugurated Kagitumba-Kayonza – Rusumo Road To Connect Northern and Central Corridors

Rwanda has unveiled a new road that is set to ease movement of goods and people within the region. The new 208-kilometer Kagitumba-Kayonza-Rusumo asphalt road project is expected to facilitate movement of people and goods, as well as trade between Rwanda and its neighbors Uganda and Tanzania.

The road was officially inaugurated by the Minister of Infrastructure Dr. Jimmy Gasore, who was flanked by representatives of funding partners, the Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda, Isao Fukushima, head of European Union delegation to Rwanda, Belen Calvo Uyarra and Aissa Toure Sarr, the representative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) to Rwanda.

The road infrastructure, funded by partners, was inaugurated officially this December 13, 2023 in Kayonza District, in the Eastern Province after six years of construction.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved the project in 2016, that was implemented through financing from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and European Commission and the Government of Rwanda at a total cost of $162.4 million.

The road connects parts of Busega-Mpigi on the Ugandan side, reconnects Rwanda at Kagitumba (Nyagatare district), and proceeds passing through Kayonza towards Tanzania, crossing Rusumo border (Kirehe district in Rwanda).

The road is expected to reduce the time it takes to do business, and transport costs, among other benefits between the Northern and the Central Corridor which connects the Mombasa and Dar es Salaam ports, according to Minister Gasore.

“The project is crucial to harmonization of trade, continuous creation of decent jobs, poverty reduction, and increased efficiency through an improved and sustainable transport system that links centers of economic activities,” Gasore said.

Gasore stated that the infrastructure will contribute to enhanced well-being of the population adjacent to it, through smooth access to facilities such as schools, hospitals, markets; creation of jobs, and giving more value to the land among others.

The new road project also saw the rehabilitation of 10 boreholes for communities (to access water), six milk collection centres for proper milk handling, and the construction of two weigh bridges for overload control.

is estimated that the road rehabilitation and street-lighting has reduced traffic accidents by over 60 per cent.

AfDB Country Manager in Rwanda, Aissa Toure Sarr, said that project helped the people of the region to cut on the travel cost and time.

The road serves two cross border markets at Kagitumba and Rusumo and is expected to facilitate small businesses and women traders to improve their lives through enhanced cross border trade.

Traders and local bicycle transporters say that the new road will reduce transportation costs from Rwf2,000 to Rwf700 and double incomes from Rwf1,000 to Rwf2,000 per day earned in ferrying persons and goods.

Balén Calvo Uyarra, the European Union Ambassador to Rwanda said that the road will serve an estimated 2.4million people in the eastern province to reach and access other regionals markets in the EAC community.

The Government of Rwanda has set goals to achieve 1,745 kilometers (km) of asphalt by the year of 2024, which is a few weeks away; and the EU has contributed to the construction of 700 kms of this target.