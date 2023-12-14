Home NewsNational President Kagame Makes Appointments In Key Institutions
National

President Kagame Makes Appointments In Key Institutions

by Edmund Kagire
by Edmund Kagire

President Kagame on Thursday made major appointments in a number of institutions.

President Paul Kagame on Thursday made key appointments in a number of government institutions, including in the public broadcaster, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), where veteran journalist Cleophas Barore was appointed Director General, replacing Arthur Asiimwe, who is head to the Rwanda Embassy in Washington DC.

Among other appointments, Valens Uwineza was appointed the Director of Cabinet, taking over from Urujeni Bakuramutsa, who was proposed as the Ambassador of Rwanda to the new Rwanda embassy in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Uwineza will be deputised by Juliana Kangeli Muganza.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Col. (Rtd) Donat Ndamage was appointed Rwanda’s High Commissioner-designated to Mozabique,  where he replaces Claude Nikobisanzwe.

Lawrence Manzi, who was the Deputy Chief of Mission in the Rwanda Embassy in the US was appointed the Ambassador-designated to the new embassy in Brazil. In Washington DC, he will be replaced by Arthur Asiimwe.

In other key changes in the Ministry of Local Government and Decentralized Entities, Pudence Rubingisa, who prior to the new appointments was the Mayor of the City of Kigali, was appointed the Governor of the Eastern Province while Samuel Dusengiyumva, who was the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, was appointed a Member of the Council of the City of Kigali, along with veteran journalist Solange Ayanone, who also joins the city council.

In other appointments, Dr. Félicien Usengumukiza was appointed the Deputy CEO of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) while Dr. Willy Mugenzi becomes the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI).

Ms. Stella Nteziryayo was appointed the Chief Economist in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN) while Anita Kayirangwa heads to the Supreme Court as the Secretary General.

Eric Uwitonze Amahoro was appointed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) in the new appointments which were announced by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente Prime on behalf of the President of the Republic.

