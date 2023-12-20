Lt. Gen Muganga Promoted To The Rank Of General

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), has promoted Lt. Gen. Mubarakh Muganga to the rank of General. According to the announcement, the promotion takes immediate effect. President Kagame appointed Lt. Gen Mubarakh Muganga the Chief of Defence Staff, on June 5, 2023, replacing Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura.

Who is General Muganga?

Gen. Muganga, 56, is one of the most experience RDF officers, having served in the military for more than 30 years, in different capacities. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration and a multitude of military courses as well as courses in leadership and governance from different institutions, including Tsinghua National Defence University, China and Nasser Higher Military Academy, High War College-Cairo, Egypt.

In military education, Gen. Muganga pursued a number of military course, including Defence and Strategic Studies at the People’s Liberation Army National Defence University – China, as well as a course on International Peace Support Operations for senior mission leaders at the Peace Support Training Centre, Kenya.

Gen. Muganga pursued a course in Managing Defence in a Democracy in 2006 at the Peace Support Training Centre in Kenya, and a command and staff course in 2005 in Lusaka, Zambia as well a Cadet Officer Course in Jinja, Uganda between 1988-1989.

In RDF, General Muganga headed a number of divisions, including the fourth division between 2008 and 2012, while between 2013 to 2015, he was heading the third division. Between 2016 to 2021, he was the commander of the first division and the Armed Forces Shop Board of Directors.

He is a recipient of various awards including the National Liberation Medal, Campaign against Genocide Medal, Foreign Campaign Medal, Presidential Inauguration Medal; Combat Action Ribbon, Combat Service Ribbon, Community Service Ribbon.

An avid football lover, Gen. Muganga is know in the sporting circles for his love for football. Until the end of June, he was the Chairman of army side, APR FC. He is also an ardent Arsenal fan.