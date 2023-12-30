President Kagame Asks Security Organs to Defend Country With Courage and Diligence

President Paul Kagame has thanked the armed and security organs in Rwanda for displaying good discipline and sacrifice in the duties throughout the year 2023.

Kagame conveyed the message in his end of year nation address statement made this December 30, 2023, where he stated that it an honour to defend Rwanda and asked each one to fulfill their duty with courage and diligence.

Kagame reminded all security personnel that entering in the new year should be an opportunity to reevaluate, set strategies of protecting the country’s sovereignty and contributing to its development.

“The New Year is a time to reflect and renew our pledge to defend our country and contribute to its development. I thank you for your discipline and hard work in protecting our country, particularly those of you who must spend the holiday season far from loved ones,” Kagame said.

The President also commended Rwandan forces for their tireless efforts to restore peace and security on our continent, both in United Nations Peacekeeping and bilateral missions.

Kagame comforted the families of fallen peacekeepers, security officials andand promised that the government will in its capacity support them.

“I also commend your tireless efforts to restore peace and security on our continent, both in United Nations Peacekeeping and bilateral missions. You represent our country’s values with excellence and professionalism. To the bereaved families who have lost loved ones in service, I pay tribute to your sacrifice. We will always stand with you,” he said.

President Kagame used the opportunity wish all Rwandans a Happy New Year 2024.