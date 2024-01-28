Findings Uncover Plight of Private Security Guards in Rwanda

An inspection conducted by the Ministry of Public Service and Labour and Rwanda National Police (RNP) has showed that a shocking revelation that around 20.8% of close to 30,000 security employees lack written employment contracts, get hand delivered salaries.

The findings on private security companies’ adherence to labour standards for decent work were made public by Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA) this January 27, 2024 to stakeholders meeting (involving 16 registered private security companies).

KTPress spoke to some private security guards who also showed that some companies deny their employers some of the legally required employee benefits including social security, health insurance and among others, the companies don’t pay on time even when the salaries are minimal.

For instance, one guard said that his company pays salaries after two to three months and the salary scale for Kigali city guards varies from that of the upcountry guards.

“We in the city get Rwf56,000 per month and the others Rwf48,000. One of our concern is to get a salary increase and getting paid on time,” said John Mugabo, a guard.

The findings also revealed that contributions to social security, uncompensated overtime and more than 40% extra working hours in some companies were some of the other

At the meeting, the inspection findings were unveiled and discussed by all sides but also came with recommendations from the line ministry.

Gaspard Musonera, the Permanent Secretary at MIFOTRA asked the company owners to strive for security staff motivation as a critical factor for the performance, effectiveness and growth of their companies,” Musonera told the company owners.

He highlighted some indicators of decent work to be pursued, including formal employment contracts, salary payment through bank, social security contributions, health insurance, and avoiding unlawful overtime, among others underscoring the companies’ adherence benefits.

PS Musonera stressed the imperative for private security companies to align with labour standards.

The Commissioner for Infrastructure Security and Private Security Service Providers, CP John Bosco Kabera, emphasized the vital link between security guards’ well-being and the prevention of security threats. Prioritizing staff welfare is not just a moral obligation but also a strategic imperative for maintaining security standards.

Both MIFOTRA and RNP urged private security companies to promptly address inspection recommendations and rectify identified shortcomings but warned on intensions to take actions on non-compliance with directives which will result into penalties.