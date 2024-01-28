IN PHOTOS: Guinea’s Interim Leader Gen Doumbouya Concludes 3 Day Visit To Rwanda

President Paul Kagame on Saturday, at Kigali International Airport, saw off President of Guinea, Lt. Gen Mamadi Doumbouya and the First Lady Lauriane Doumbouya, who concluded a three-day working visit to Rwanda.

Prior to his departure, Gen. Doumbouya, accompanied by the First Lady, inaugurated the embassy of the Republic of Guinea in Rwanda, affirming efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations between Kigali and Conakry.

Located in Kacyiru, the embassy will serve other Guinean nationals in East Africa. The visiting Head of State and the First Lady participated in Umuganda, planting symbolic trees “to express their support for the Rwandan government’s green policy”, according to Guinea’s Presidency.

On Friday, President Kagame and Gen. Doumbouya met at Urugwiro Village, where they held a tête-à-tête, which was followed by bilateral talks to strengthen further ties between Rwanda and Guinea, to bolster socioeconomic development.

The two leaders agreed to cooperate more in areas of mutual interest, in the presence of their respective delegations, with President Kagame emphasizing that what Rwanda and Guinea want to achieve is prosperity, peace, and security for their citizens.

“Already our bilateral relations are yielding positive results across a range of sectors. Numerous agreements have been signed. We are also exploring opportunities in digitization, trade and investment,” President Kagame said.

“We are very happy to work with Guinea to share some of our Homegrown Solutions and continue learning from each

other,” he added.

The Head of State pointed out that the Diplomatic presence in Kigali and Conakry will bring the two countries and

people even closer together. He added that no country is being spared from Global crises and because of that people need to

find solutions to their problems by increasingly working together.

“We have all the resources. In actual fact, it is just a matter of managing them well,” he added. President Kagame used the opportunity to condole with the people of Guinea, following last month’s devastating fire at the Kaloum fuel depot in downtown Conakry which claimed at least 27 and injured 454 people.

“As you recover from the devastating incident at the fuel Depot in Kaloum last month, you have our full support,” President Kagame said.

On his part, President Doumbouya said there is a lot more his country can learn from Rwanda and thanked President Kagame for the invitation and hospitality he was accorded and also for being the first African President to visit Guinea since he came into office.

“The friendly working visit to Kigali is part of the desire to further consolidate the relationship between our two countries and to strengthen the bonds of friendship and fraternity between our peoples and the populations in the African spirit,”

“I would like to thank my brother and his excellence for this invitation and the Rwandan people for the welcome given to me and my wife. I would also like to reiterate what the President said and express our willingness to work with you because you have confidence in us. You were the first Presidents to come to Conakry,” he said.

President Doumbouya said he will do everything to strengthen the cooperation that already exists between the two countries, particularly in the telecommunications and infrastructure sectors, especially in the transport, as well as diplomatic cooperation, including opening his country’s embassy before he leaves.

President Doumbouya arrived in Rwanda on January 25, where he was welcomed by President Kagame before embarking on official duties. Together with his wife, they visit Kigali Genocide Memorial where they paid their respects to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Gen. Doumbouya’s visit follows President Kagame’s visit to the Western African country in April 2022, becoming the first African President to visit Guinea since Doumbouya, then ranked Colonel, overthrew the then President Alpha Condé in a military coup.