President Kagame In Riyadh For WEF Special Meeting On Global Collaboration

President Paul Kagame this Saturday arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will attend the World Economic Forum special meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development taking place from 28-29 April 2024.

The WEF Special Meeting 2024 is expected to drive solutions-oriented action to advance collaboration on critical areas for development and more inclusive global growth.

Panelists will explore the complex, interconnected challenges and geopolitical shocks that are fracturing the global economy and share insights into how comprehensive, action-oriented dialogue could address these challenges, bridge the growing North-South divide, and drive inclusive economic development, a sustainable energy transition and more equitable technological advancements.

The Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development brings together the world’s top academics, politicians, business, youth, and civil society leaders to engage in addressing the most pressing issues on the global agenda.

Some of the co-chairs and speakers include brahim A. Al-Assaf, Minister of State, Saudi Arabia, Chung Ki-Sun, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HD Hyundai Co. Ltd, William Ford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. and Kristalina Georgieva Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Others include Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum and Faisal Alibrahim, `Minister of Economy and Planning, Ministry of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia, among others.