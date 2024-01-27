Pastor Ezra Mpyisi Passes On Aged 102

One of the most renowned figures in Rwanda, Pastor Ezra Mpyisi, has passed on at the age of 102, according to reports. The Centenarian has been battling ill health since the end of last year.

In December, the elderly statesman and former advisor of the King, refuted rumours of his death, saying that those spreading falsehoods on his life were ‘servants of the devil’.

Through his official YouTube channel, Pastor Mpyisi on December 15, 2023 pointed out that while he was battling an illness, he was still alive and feeling strong, saying that those who proclaimed him dead did not wish him well.

Pastor Mpyisi was born on the February 19, 1922, in the Southern part of Rwanda in Nyanza, district, in the environs of the country’s monarchy. He attended primary school at Rwamwata Adventist School, secondary school at Gitwe Missionary School, before he went into studying French at the age of 12.

At the age of 18, he was hired to work with the colonial government as a record keeper. He became a Pastor in

1951, then in 1953 he became a Missionary in Kasai in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where he stayed for three

years.

This veteran clergyman became an advisor of King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa but would flee the country in 1961 following the 1959 revolution which ousted the monarchy. In September 2022, Mpyisi marked his centenarian birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

Known for his brutal style of preaching laced with humour, Mpyisi cut himself a name as a no-nonsense preacher who often juxtaposed real life situations and spirituality.