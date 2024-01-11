Rayon Sports Signs Senegalese Goalie To Strengthen Squad

Rwandan topflight side Rayon Sports FC have signed a Senegalese goalkeeper to strengthen the squad as Ugandan players from the club are still missing in action.

Khadime Ndiaye, 23 years old, penned a six months contract which will keep him at the club till the end of the season. The Senegalese was signed to fill the gap left by Adolphe Hakizimana, who joined AS Kigali a few weeks ago.

The quick decision to sign Ndiaye came at a time the Blues were in a dilemma after the departure of their first choice goalkeeper who joined City of Kigali sponsored club after his contract with the club expired.

Rayon Sports was facing a goalkeeping crisis after the club sacked their Ugandan goalkeeping coach Samuel Kawalya, who left the country without club’s permission and failed to report back to duty on time, as the club resumed training to prepare for the second half of the season.

Rayon Sports also still waiting for the Ugandan Players including Charles Bbaale, Joackiam Ojera and their first choice goalkeeper Simon Tamale who are still on holidays.

At Rayon Sports, Ndiaye joined countrymates Alon Paul Gomis and Alsèny Camara Agogo who joined the club this January transfer window to strengthen the attacking line of the Blues, which means that the club was able to fill up all the gaps in the team as required by the football federation.

Rayon Sports is in finals preparations ahead of the return of the second half of the Rwanda National Premier League which will kick off from January 12, 2024. They will face Gasogi United, in a much talked about fixture.

Rayon Sports sits in third place on the provisional table with 27 points, 6 points behind table leaders APR FC.