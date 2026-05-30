HEALTH: Why Healing Begins Where You Least Expect It

KIGALI — A patient arrives at a health facility presenting with a high fever, profound weakness, and persistent vomiting. The symptoms are unmistakable; family members can see the physical toll the illness is taking. Yet, after a battery of laboratory tests, the doctor delivers confounding news: no disease has been detected.

In another clinic, a patient suffering from an agonizing toothache is administered an injection in the gluteus rather than near the aching tooth. Once again, confusion ensues. If the pain is localized in the mouth, why is the treatment being delivered somewhere else?

For Dr. Hussein Nsabiyera, a Kigali-based medical doctor and healthcare expert, these scenarios are all too familiar.

“Patients often expect every illness to be immediately identified and every treatment to directly target the localized area of pain,” Dr. Nsabiyera explains. “However, the reality inside hospitals and clinics is often far more complex.”

When Symptoms Outrun the Evidence

One of the greatest frustrations for patients is being told their tests are inconclusive despite feeling seriously ill. To the untrained eye, it seems impossible. How can someone be visibly sick if the science says nothing is there?

According to Dr. Nsabiyera, a patient’s clinical presentation and laboratory findings do not always align on the same timeline. This disconnect frequently occurs because the body’s immune system reacts aggressively to a pathogen, launching a massive defense before the infection has multiplied enough to trigger a positive test result.

The patient feels the collateral damage of that internal battle—fever, fatigue, and severe discomfort—while the root cause remains hidden.

In other instances, the illness is still in its incubation period. The infection is present, but it has not yet reached the threshold required for available diagnostic tools to detect it. This is why doctors frequently request repeat testing, as what is invisible today may become clear tomorrow.

The situation is further complicated by the turnaround time for advanced laboratory investigations. While rapid tests exist for some conditions, certain definitive cultures or panels require days, or even weeks, to process.

Because doctors cannot afford to wait for delayed paperwork while a patient’s health deteriorates, they must often rely on clinical judgment rather than immediate lab confirmation to begin management.

Treating Before Knowing

This is where medical judgement becomes as important as laboratory science.

When a patient arrives with a high fever, vomiting and signs of infection, doctors often begin treatment based on the symptoms and the most likely causes while continuing to investigate further. In medicine, this approach is known as empiric treatment.

It is a reality that many patients rarely see. Doctors are often making decisions before all the answers are available, relying on experience, observation and probability to prevent a patient’s condition from worsening.

As more information becomes available, treatment may be adjusted. This explains why some patients are later prescribed different medications from those they initially received. The change is not necessarily a sign that the first treatment was wrong; rather, it reflects the arrival of new evidence that allows for a more precise diagnosis.

Why the Injection Goes Somewhere Else

Many people assume that medicine should be administered directly where the pain exists but the same gap between expectation and reality appears when it comes to injections.

However, the human body does not work that way. Once medication enters the bloodstream, it travels throughout the body, reaching the area where it is needed regardless of where it was injected.

This is why a patient with a headache, malaria or even a toothache may receive an injection in the buttock, upper arm or thigh.

Nsabiyera explains that the buttock is often chosen because it contains a large muscle that can safely absorb medication while reducing the risk of damaging nerves, blood vessels or other sensitive structures. The decision is based on safety and effectiveness rather than the location of the illness itself.

Beyond What Patients See

The difference between patients and doctors often comes down to perspective. Patients experience pain, fever and uncertainty. Doctors see a collection of clues that must be interpreted before a complete picture emerges.

A negative test does not always mean the absence of disease. An injection site does not reveal where the illness is located. And a prescription may sometimes come before a definitive diagnosis has been reached.

Nsabiyera, explains that these are reminders that medicine is not always about instant answers. It is a process of investigation, observation and informed decision-making.

Behind every test result and treatment choice, lies an effort to understand a body that does not always reveal its secrets immediately. Sometimes the illness is real long before the evidence appears and most times helping a patient begins before every question has been answered.

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