Rwanda, Algeria To Sign Trade And Military Bilateral Cooperation Agreements

by Williams Buningwire
Senate President Dr François Xavier Kalinda and Amb. Mohamed Mellah held talks on Monday.

Rwanda and Algeria are set to strengthen trade and military cooperation following talks between the country’s envoy and the president of the Senate focusing on bilateral cooperation.

Mohamed Mellah, ambassador of Algeria said, on January 8, 2024 held talks with Rwanda’s senate president, Dr François Xavier Kalinda, which centered on pending bilateral relations and cooperation agreements between the two countries, in favor of security and trade.

Ambassador Mellah noted that a couple of agreements will be signed “soon” including visa waiver programs, trade and military cooperation agreements.

“There are several agreements that will be signed soon. It will be done through mandated authorities for both countries; establishing free visas for our citizens, military and trade,” Mellah told the media.

Dr. Kalinda said that the parliament is considering sending a delegation of legislators for exchanges, and to bolster parliamentary agreements.

It follows pending work, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which is an ambitious trade accord that intends to transform Africa into a huge free trade zone.

