33,000 Treated, 80 Homes Built as Soldiers and Police Transforms Communities Nationwide

KIGALI – For three months, soldiers and police officers across Rwanda have worked alongside local authorities and residents to build homes, treat patients, connect villages to clean water and improve livelihoods.

As Rwanda marked the 32nd anniversary of Liberation Day (Kwibohora32), the nationwide Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Program officially came to a close, leaving behind a trail of completed projects that have transformed communities across the country.

Launched on March 9 by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the Rwanda National Police (RNP), the annual initiative is one of the country’s most visible examples of how the security sector contributes to national development beyond its core responsibility of safeguarding peace and security.

This year’s program reached every province, delivering projects ranging from healthcare and education to housing, environmental conservation and economic empowerment.

Medical teams drawn from the RDF and RNP provided free treatment to 33,142 patients suffering from various illnesses.

Thousands of people who had been living with preventable blindness also regained their sight after 3,698 cataract surgeries were successfully performed during specialized medical outreach campaigns.

For many beneficiaries, the services eliminated long-standing barriers to accessing specialized healthcare, particularly in rural communities where such procedures are often difficult to obtain.

Across Nyabihu, Gakenke, Rulindo, Nyamagabe, Kayonza and Gisagara districts, 80 new houses were constructed for vulnerable families, providing safe and dignified homes for residents who had previously lived in inadequate conditions or whose homes had been destroyed by disasters.

The program equally invested in education, recognizing that improved learning environments remain central to Rwanda’s long-term development ambitions.

Among the flagship projects completed was Kigese Technical Secondary School, whose official inauguration coincided with Liberation Day celebrations.

The new school includes 10 classrooms, a science laboratory, administrative offices, a girls’ room, and volleyball and basketball courts, offering students a modern environment designed to improve both academic learning and extracurricular development.

Elsewhere, the outreach program delivered 15 additional classrooms and 18 latrines in Gasabo district, while another school was constructed in Kamonyi district, expanding access to quality education infrastructure.

In Gakenke and Ruhango districts, three bridges were constructed to ease movement of people and goods, while residents in Kirehe district benefited from a 4.2-kilometre clean water supply network and ten water pumps aimed at improving access to safe drinking water.

As part of the Liberation Day celebrations, Minister of Interior Dr. Vincent Biruta handed over two passenger boats to residents of Gihaya Island in Rusizi district and Kirehe Island in Nyamasheke district.

Each boat has the capacity to transport 60 passengers and up to 2.2 tonnes of cargo, significantly improving mobility, trade and access to essential services for island communities.

Vulnerable households in Kirehe and Kayonza districts received 910 goats and six cows, while cooperatives, Anti-Crime Clubs and Community Policing Committees benefited from financial support and skills development initiatives intended to strengthen community resilience and create sustainable livelihoods.

The program also generated employment for 1,725 citizens, many of whom were engaged during the construction of community projects.

Across the country, security personnel and residents planted more than 19.2 million trees, reinforcing Rwanda’s long-term commitment to environmental protection, climate resilience and landscape restoration.

In Nyabihu district, fifteen twin housing units were officially handed over to thirty families, while in Gakenke district, six additional twin houses built for families displaced by natural disasters were inaugurated during provincial Liberation Day celebrations.

Speaking during one of the ceremonies, the Prime Minister, Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, said the day was an opportunity to celebrate what had been achieved through the partnership between the army, local authorities and communities.

“Today is an occasion to celebrate the remarkable achievements realized over the past three months, during which the RDF, working in partnership with local authorities and communities, implemented various development projects across the country aimed at improving the welfare and livelihoods of citizens,” he said

The Prime Minister commended communities for actively participating in projects designed for their benefit and encouraged residents to continue taking ownership of the completed infrastructure to ensure it serves future generations.

He also urged families who received newly constructed homes to maintain and protect them so they continue improving their quality of life.

While the Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Program officially concluded on Liberation Day, its impact is expected to extend well beyond the three-month campaign.

Rwanda’s defence and security institutions play a broader role in national development, working alongside citizens not only to safeguard the country’s security, but also to improve lives and strengthen communities across the country.

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