Government Paid for 400,000 Textbooks That Have Yet to Reach Schools

KIGALI – Nearly 400,000 textbooks purchased by the Government for use in Rwanda’s schools had yet to reach students despite being fully paid for, prompting lawmakers to demand answers from education officials.

The issue came under scrutiny as the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) questioned officials from the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) and the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) over the delayed delivery of 396,000 textbooks, a matter highlighted in the Auditor General’s Report for the 2024/2025 financial year.

According to the report, the textbooks were procured during the 2023/2024 financial year at a cost of more than Rwf 12 billion (about $8million).

However, despite payment having already been made, the books had not been delivered to schools.

PAC Vice Chairperson MP Cécile Murumunawabo questioned why the Government had paid suppliers before confirming that the textbooks had been delivered and met the required standards.

“What is worrying is that you admitted you were still carrying out inspections on items you already knew were not in order, yet payment had already been made for goods you had not received,” she said.

She wondered what would have happened had the inspection later found that the books did not meet the agreed specifications.

“If what you paid for had turned out not to be what was required, what would have happened? Do you believe such practices can guarantee quality education?” she asked.

Committee member MP Eugène Mussolini also questioned why the Ministry of Education and REB continue to struggle to ensure textbooks reach teachers and students on time, saying delays in the supply of learning materials directly affect teaching and learning.

Responding to the committee, REB Director General Dr. Nelson Mbarushimana acknowledged the shortcomings and attributed the delays to contractors who failed to fulfil their contractual obligations after winning the tenders.

“We acknowledge these mistakes, and we assure the committee that we do not intend to return here to explain similar failures,” Mbarushimana said.

“We are strengthening the monitoring of contractors awarded these tenders, as well as the institutions responsible for receiving and distributing the textbooks, to ensure they reach schools on time.”

He assured lawmakers that REB has put in place measures to improve contract management and oversight so that textbooks are delivered within the required timelines during the next financial year.

The delayed delivery of textbooks raises broader concerns about the quality of education, as access to learning materials remains essential to improving pupils’ academic performance.

Those concerns are reflected in findings from the Learning Achievement in Rwandan Schools (LARS 2025) study conducted by the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA).

The nationwide assessment found that although most pupils in Primary Three (P3) can read words and simple sentences, only 44 percent fully understand what they read.

The study, which assessed 22,950 pupils from 592 schools across the country, points to reading comprehension as one of the key challenges facing Rwanda’s basic education system. Education experts say ensuring that textbooks and other learning materials reach classrooms on time is a critical step toward improving learning outcomes.

PAC is continuing its review of findings contained in the Auditor General’s Report, with several ministries, government agencies and public institutions expected to appear before the committee to explain weaknesses identified in the management of public funds and public assets.

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