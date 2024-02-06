Poland President, First Lady Arrive For Two-Day State Visit

Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda arrived in Kigali on a two-day state visit that aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Rwanda and Poland.

At Kigali International Airport, President Duda and his wife, who traveled from Nairobi, Kenya, which was their first stop in the East African visit, were welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Dr. Vincent Biruta and other senior officials.

His visit to Rwanda marks a significant chapter in the diplomatic relations between Poland and Rwanda. Polished flags have been hoisted on the main road from the airport, to welcome the Polish leader and the First Lady.

The East African visit, which will be concluded in Tanzania, is part of the Polish Head of State’s mission to build presence on the African continent. While in Rwanda, he is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Paul Kagame and preside over the signing of cooperation agreements between both countries. The two leaders will address a press conference.

President Duda will visit Kigali Genocide Memorial and together with his delegation, participate in the Rwanda-Polish business, before visiting LuNa smelter –the largest Polish investment in Rwanda’s mining sector –as well as a visit to Kibeho in Southern Province.

President Duda’s visit to Rwanda holds special significance, considering the longstanding friendship between the two nations. Diplomatic relations between Rwanda and Poland, dating back to July 10, 1962, have since evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing education, defense, agriculture, trade, and investment.