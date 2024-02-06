RNP Hold Leadership and Management Seminar On Corruption

Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Monday, February 5, started a five-day senior level leadership and management seminar on strategies to combat corruption.

It is attended by commissioners and senior police officers of Rwanda National Police.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, DCG Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza, while opening the seminar, at the RNP General Headquarters, Kacyiru, said that when corruption and security risks combine, they compromise the safety of state at the benefit of the few and at the expense of public purse.

She pointed out that ethics and professional values are the cornerstone of any successful anti-corruption effort and to build a culture of integrity and accountability.

“As leaders you must lead by example, ensure subordinates comply with ethical standards, and collectively create a corruption-free environment towards sustainable development,” DIGP Ujeneza said.

She observed that one corrupt individual can set off a chain of events that shatters security and undermine stability of the country.

“Over the next five days, we have the opportunity to dig into crucial topics surrounding the fight against corruption,” DIGP Ujeneza said.

The seminar provides an opportunity for strategic planning and management of anti-corruption agencies as well as exploring the critical issues of ethics and professional values in anti-corruption activities.

“This helps to set clear goals, objectives, and priorities in the fight against corruption. Developing comprehensive anti-corruption strategies, which include preventive, investigative, and enforcement measures, is essential,” she said.

Dr. Rogers Koranteng, the Head of Public Sector Governance at the Commonwealth Secretariat, said that Rwanda, as one of the safest countries in Africa with a very low crime rate, has more to offer her citizen and rest of Africa.

He added that as developing countries continue to combat crimes and law enforcement challenges, it is prudent to acknowledge tasks hand in a more sophisticated technologically driven world.

“It is more important now, more than ever, that senior management of law enforcement agencies are kept abreast with current and effective skills and knowledge to effectively lead and manage their resources for the fight against all forms of crimes,” Dr. Koranteng said.

He added: “Effective leadership is integral to organizational effectiveness. Effective leaders create positive organizational cultures, strengthen motivation, clarify mission and organizational objectives, and steer organizations to more productive and high performing outcomes.”