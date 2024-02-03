Police FC’s Samuel Ndizeye Suspended For 6 Months

Police FC central defender Samuel Ndizeye has been suspended and sidelined for six months by the football federation (Ferwafa) for assaulting a referee.

The Ferwafa disciplinary committee made the decision on February 2, 2023, stating that Ndizeye violated (Article 52, Sub-article B) of the regulations, as he committed an offense endangering the physical integrity of a match official (referee).

The incident happened on February 14, 2024 after the Burundian national was allegedly dissatisfied with a referee’s decisions made during a match against Sunrise FC on day 16 of the national league held at Nyagatare Stadium.

Police FC lost the game to Sunrise FC by 2-1 in the final results but in the wake of the last whistle Ndizeye reacted with anger and insulted the officiating assistant match referee.

Since the incident, when Police FC lost to Sunrise FC, Ndizeye Samuel won’t be participating in any further matches, including the national league and the Peace Cup.

The federation’s resolution also specifies that Ndizeye is slapped with a fine of Rwf50,000.

Ndizeye is legally allowed to appeal the federation’s decision within two days.

In the meantime, the Police side will face Etincelles this Sunday on match day 19 at Kigali Pele Stadium.