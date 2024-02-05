RPL: Rayon Sports Upset Marines To Snatch Second Spot

Rayon Sports grabbed the second spot on the Rwanda Premier League table over the weekend following their comprehensive 2-0 victory over Marines on Sunday, at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The two first-half goals from Arsene Tuyisenge and Charles Bbaale ensured Julien Mette got off the ground in his first league match as Rayon Sports head coach.

Julien Mette’s men came into the game aiming to turn things around as they had chalked up only one triumph in their previous four league matches, which had diminished their chances of winning the title.

It all went to plan as Tuyisenge neatly gave the hosts an early lead, making the most of Heritier Luvumbu’s pass in the third minute.

With Rayon Sports utter dominance, Charles Bbaale doubled the lead in the 43rd minute when Kevin Muhire squared for the Ugandan forward to fire into the back of the net on the edge of the penalty box.

The visitors didn’t produce many scoring chances to pester Julien Mette’s side, and they weren’t even clinical enough to convert the few ones they did.

However, the hosts retained the upper hand throughout the second half, and substitute Youssef Rharb could have made it three in the 86th minute after Marines goalkeeper Jean Luc Tuyizere’s error, but his shot hit the post.

The victory brought Rayon Sports, who have one game in hand, back in the title race as they sit in second position levelling on points with Musanze on 33 points, six points shy of their bitter rival APR, who have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Yves Rwasamanzi’s side have gone five matches winless, drawing thrice and losing twice. They are 12th with 21 points from 18 matches, just four points above the relegated zone.

Matchday 19 results

Rayon Sports 2-0 Marines

Muhazi United 1-2 Amagaju

Musanze 1-3 APR

Police 1-1 Etincelles

Bugesera 0-2 Sunrise

Etoile de l’Est 0-2 Mukura

Kiyovu Sports 1-1 Gasogi United

AS Kigali 1-0 Gorilla