PHOTOS: President Kagame Opens Two-Day Retreat For Cabinet Members, Senior Officials

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday officially opened a two-day retreat bringing together cabinet members and other senior officials to discuss ways of delivering Rwanda’s goals of socioeconomic transformation.

The two-day retreat which is taking place at Intare Conference Arena in Rusororo is also being attended by Dr. Edouard Ngirente, the Prime Minister and head of Government business, Governors and the Mayor of the City of Kigali, among others.

The meeting comes at the time the country is looking to mark 30 years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi as well as President and Legislative Polls scheduled for July.