Home NewsNational PHOTOS: President Kagame Opens Two-Day Retreat For Cabinet Members, Senior Officials
National

PHOTOS: President Kagame Opens Two-Day Retreat For Cabinet Members, Senior Officials

by Edmund Kagire
written by Edmund Kagire 4:49 pm

President Kagame officially opened the two day retreat in Rusororo, on Tuesday. Photos/Urugwiro Village.

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday officially opened a two-day retreat bringing together cabinet members and other senior officials to discuss ways of delivering Rwanda’s goals of socioeconomic transformation.

The two-day retreat which is taking place at Intare Conference Arena in Rusororo is also being attended by Dr. Edouard Ngirente, the Prime Minister and head of Government business, Governors and the Mayor of the City of Kigali, among others.

The meeting comes at the time the country is looking to mark 30 years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi as well as President and Legislative Polls scheduled for July.

 

The two-day meeting will tackle key issues related to the socioeconomic development of the country.

 

Related Posts

“Women Are A Strong Pillar Of Our Nation”-...

Congolese Refugees Demonstrate Against Continued Persecution By DRC...

PM Ngirente Rallies UN Environment Assembly On Plastic...

Gen. Patrick Nyamvumba Appointed High Commissioner to Tanzania

Strengthening Bilateral Relations As Chinese Embassy Welcomes Defence...

DRC Crisis: Rwanda Says France Knows The Root...

Tour du Rwanda 2024: Itamar Einhorn Wins Stage...

Tour du Rwanda: The Beauty Along The Stages

Polish President Visits Kibeho Holy Land

Rwanda, Poland Commit To Strengthening Ties Further To...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.