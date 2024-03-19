Rwanda-China Pledge Strong Development Cooperation

The Government of Rwanda and the Government of the People’s Republic of China have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit. This pledge was announced during the 9th session of the Rwanda-China Joint Committee on Economic, Technical, and Trade Cooperation (JETTCO).

Leading the Chinese delegation was Honorable Mr. TANG Wenhong, Assistant Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, while the Rwandan delegation was headed by Dr. Uzziel NDAGIJIMANA, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the achievements in bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, economic and technical collaboration, infrastructure development, human resource development, capacity building, and digital partnership.

The current bilateral cooperation agreement covers projects worth US$ 600 million. Completed infrastructure projects under this agreement include the extension of IPRC Musanze, the 200-Borehole-Well Project, Kigali Urban Road Upgrading Project (54km), Upgrading Works of Huye-Kibeho-Munini-Ngoma Road Project (66km), and the Sonatubes-Gahanga road (Airport Expressway Road). Projects currently under implementation comprise the Masaka Hospital Renovation and Expansion Project, Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant Project, Smart Education Project, among others.

In 2023, bilateral trade between the two nations exceeded US$ 500 million, marking a 16.5% year-on-year increase. Moving forward, JETTCO is prepared to align Rwanda’s Vision 2050 with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, develop plans for economic and trade cooperation in the global context, and continually enhance bilateral cooperation levels.

Additionally, both sides agreed to expedite projects in the pipeline to bolster the bilateral relationship within the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Nine Programs framework. These include the Giseke Irrigation Project, Satellite Remote-Sensing Application Center Project, Expansion and Upgrading of the road from Prince House to Masaka Project (10km), and other projects currently under discussion.