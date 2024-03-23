Rwanda Holds Botswana to A Goalless Draw

The Rwanda national football team played to a goalless draw against Botswana in their inaugural warm-up match.

Despite dominating possession for 70 minutes, Rwanda’s “Amavubi” couldn’t clinch victory in their friendly encounter in Antananarivo against Botswana.

At the start, Rwanda seemed to have more possessions of the ball. On 14th minute of the game Kevin Muhire tried to go down the left flank and ended up taking a corner in favor of the Rwanda national team.

Amavubi continued to dominate and control the situation but to break deadlock remained tight.

On 25th minutes Rwanda took a quick throw-in in search of a surprise when Gilbert Mugisha got inside the box, but his shot went wide.

In another promising counter attack, Kevin Muhire put in a good cross after a lateral free kick, but there was no finisher.

Up to the 40th minute of the game, Botswana were playing from behind closing gaps and managing Amavubi ‘s pressure.

Before the end of the first half, Mostwana Thabang Sesinyi got the first yellow card of the match for his hard tackle.

The second half of the game started with high pressing on Rwandan team looking to score goals early but without creating much dangerous opportunities.

On the 60th minute, Botswana goal keeper Phoko came out of the box with the ball in his hand and the referee whistled for a dangerous foul against Rwanda, but Rwandan left back Fitina Omborenga hit a free kick and the ball went over the goal.

On the 70th minute of the game after substituting Arthur Gitego came close to capitalizing after the Botswana defense lost the ball, but the ball went just wide of the post.

From the 75th minute, Botswana started dominating while the trust of Rwanda were in fading mode.

Ten minutes before end of the game, Kevin Muhire received a yellow card after dropping his arm to the Botswana striker for preventing him from advancing.

Moments after the referee’s watch, the Rwandan national team took a shot from outside the box, nearly catching everyone off guard, but narrowly missed the target, leaving the score unchanged.

On March 25th, Rwanda will return to the pitch for their second warm-up match against the host Madagascar before heading back home.