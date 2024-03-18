Rwandan Community In South Africa Celebrate the Int’l Women’s Day

On 17th March 2024, the High Commission in collaboration with RCA-Women league commonly known as Inyamibwa celebrated the international women’s day under the theme Thirty Years of Development (Imyaka 30 mu Iterambere).

Mme Musabe Rose, Inyamibwa Chairperson reflected on the name “Inyamibwa” that inspires Rwandan Women to preserve national identity through cultural activities and social support to community through traditions such as guhemba, gutabarana that cement unity among Rwandan community abroad.

In his remarks, Emmanuel Hategeka, the High Commissioner also reflected on the role of the woman in Rwandan society from colonial era to the period of liberation struggle.

He said that women have been and will always be a cornerstone of Rwanda’s development in different sectors. The high commissioner further pointed out that Rwanda’s leadership under President Paul Kagame has been keen to promote gender equality as a human right and the right thing to do for Rwanda’s sustainable social economic development.

During the celebration, Ingabire Goreth and Revinah Nsengiyumva who are members of Inyamibwa shared their journey of self-determination to succeed.Their testimonies inspired other members of Inyamibwa to always have proper planning in their en-devour.