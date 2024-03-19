Amavubi In Madagascar For Friendly Games Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Rwanda national football team ‘Amavubi safely arrived in Madagascar ahead of two crucial friendly matches aimed to prepare the team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The squad landed in Antananarivo city on Monday and proceeded directly to Ibis Hotel where they will be camped. The team is set to take on Madagascar and Botswana in two warmup games, scheduled for March 22 and March 25 respectively.

Rwanda national team’s head coach Frank Spittler Torsten released the final squad of 19 players on Sunday March 18 who would travel to Antananarivo comprised of Rubanguka Steve, Ntwari Fiacre, Tuyisenge Arsene, Muhawenayo Gad, Mugisha Gilbert, Omborenga Fitina, Iraguha Hadji, Ishimwe Christian, Manzi Thierry and Hakizimana Muhadjir.

Others include Niyigena Clement, Gitego Arthur, Mitima Isaac, Biramahire Abeddy,Nshimiyimana Yunusu, Niyonzima Olivier while their foreign-based teammates are expected to join them in the Madagascar.

The German also dropped Patrick Sibomana of Gor Mahia FC (Kenya), Claude Niyomugabo and Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR FC), Adolphe Hakizimana, Jean Bosco Akayezu (AS Kigali), Bienvenu Mugenzi (Police FC), Hakim Bugingo (Rayon Sports) and Siméon Iradukunda (Gorilla FC),Radhaman Niyibizi.

Others dropped include Alain ‘Bacca’ Kwitonda of APR FC, Roger Kanamugire and Aimable Nsabimana of Rayon Sports as well as Samuel Nsengiyumva of Gorilla FC.

The games will serve as an opportunity for the team to fine-tune their skills and strategy before facing off against Benin and Lesotho in June in Group C of the African qualifiers.

Currently, Rwanda sits at the top of Group C in the qualifiers, boasting four points from two games. South Africa closely follows with three points, while Nigeria, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Benin occupy the subsequent positions.