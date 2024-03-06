Home NewsNational Who Owns More Land Titles In Rwanda?
Who Owns More Land Titles In Rwanda?

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
Rwanda has reached a milestone to register nearly twelve million plots and to offer land titles to the rightful  owners which has made the land a valuable asset more than ever before.

While in several economic areas men continue to dominate women, in this particular area, the number of women owning land titles in Rwanda surpasses by far the number of women owning land titles.

According to National Land Authority(NLA), men owning land titles in Rwanda are 1,309,783 which represents 11.1 per cent of the total owned land in Rwanda( 11,719,464).

Women however, own 2,185,487 land titles which represent 18.6 per cent of the total owned land in Rwanda.

Some justification people tend to give to this scenario, is that after all, the number of women in Rwanda is greater than the number of men.

Indeed, the 5th national population and housing census (2022) indicated overall, there are in Rwanda 6,817,068 females representing 51.5% of the population (13,246,394 people), which is slightly higher than 6,429,326 males, representing 48.5% of the population.

There are still several arguments, that despite having more land  women still do not make very good use of the assets, given the set up of Rwanda’s traditional family which hinders access to finance for women.

